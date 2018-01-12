Cooler future ahead for Mumbai: Plans to get 210 AC trains

While the suburban network has a single air-conditioned local, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has laid out a roadmap that envisages 210 AC trains for the city in the future, once the proposed phase of Mumbai Urban Transport project (MUTP-3A) gets off the ground.

The MUTP-3A project that is still in deliberation and planning stage is likely to take off the drawing board only after MUTP 3 gets completed in the next five years.

The MRVC took the suggestion from railway minister Piyush Goyal. “The minister has suggested that in the future, the fare of the AC local should be reduced after the induction of a large number of AC locals,” said a railway official.

Another railway official said that switching to AC local from the existing non-AC locals would reduce track deaths, which are a result of overcrowding on suburban local trains.

The AC train fare is currently just 1.2% more fare than the first class, which is in the range of Rs60 to Rs205 for a one-way journey.

While the response has not been great, the railway authorities have already ordered nine more AC suburban locals.

Meanwhile, Goyal gave in-principle nod to in-situ rehabilitation of slumdwellers on the land owned by the railways. The state government and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar had requested the rehabilitation, on the lines of the project implemented by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. “Whenever the railways undertake demolition, it leads to tension. If the railways decide to rehabilitate, instead of demolishing, it will help them free up the land soon,” the CM said.