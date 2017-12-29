Cops charge 3 for fire in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound building

Mumbai police booked three men in connection with the fire at a building in the Kamala Mills compound at Lower Parel area that killed at least 14 people and injured many others, officials said.

According to NM Joshi Marg police, based on inspection of the spot, the FIR was lodged against Hitesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi, and Abhijit Manka, owners of a restaurant in the building. (Updates)

Police registered a case of causing death due to negligence, endangering the life of others, and causing hurt under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Officers said they observed that the restaurant owners did not follow any safety norms and did not have any fire extinguishing equipment on the premise.

Police officers on the spot added that the fire exit door of the restaurant was allegedly blocked by its staff causing a delay in the evacuation. The police also said that after the fire broke out the people named in the FIR fled the spot without helping those trapped inside the restaurant.

“The BMC will inspect all restaurants in Kamla Mills compound. And all restaurants in other nearby mill compounds starting today. Even the slightest of unauthorised construction will be demolished,” Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner of G South ward, under which Kamla Mills falls, said.

“The BMC is including fire brigade officials on this team so that the inspection is done from fire safety point of view,” Sapkale added.

According to police, they were conducting an inspection of the restaurant to find out the cause of the fire.