Cops likely to seek fast-tracking of Mumbai’s ATM card-cloning case involving 2 Romanian nationals

The Mumbai police are likely to ask the court to fast-track the case involving two Romanian nationals, who were arrested on Wednesday in New Delhi for allegedly cloning ATM cards of 92 people from Navghar in Mulund (East) and stealing Rs32 lakh a few weeks ago. The accused — Marian Grama and Meu Loneil — were nabbed in Safdarjung in the capital.

“We will approach the court to fast-track the case,” said Madhav More, senior PI, Navghar police station. The police said they are considering repatriating the accused after quick trial and punishment.

The duo installed card copying devices in an ATM in Mulund and withdrew Rs32 lakh from their bank accounts in Ghaziabad, with amounts ranging from Rs3,000 to Rs1.6 lakh.

The duo was earlier arrested in October 2015 with one Alin Budoie, 31, for targeting unguarded ATM kiosks in Bandra. They had fitted the skimmers at an ATM on Hill Road in Bandra (West) on six different days in September 2015. They scaled these devices with hidden micro cameras. The data was later used to clone ATM cards and withdraw money.