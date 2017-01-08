Cops rule out foul play in Om Puri’s death, await final post-mortem report

The Oshiwara police said they do not suspect any foul play in the death of actor Om Puri who died of a heart attack in his residence at Oshiwara on Friday morning. The police are, however, awaiting the final post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. An accidental death case has been registered.

The 66-year-old veteran actor was found unconscious in his residence where he lived alone. He was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital after which a post-mortem was conducted there. The hospital authorities had informed the Oshiwara police that the actor, prima facie, died of a heart attack but the statement was not recorded.



The viscera samples of Puri have been sent to the forensic science laboratory at Kalina.

On Friday around 7am, Puri’s driver kept knocking on the door but the actor did not answer which led him to believe that something was amiss.

The driver with help of others broke the door open and found Puri motionless near the kitchen with a minor injury at the back of his head, perhaps, due to a fall.

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem said Puri died between 5.30am and 6am.

The actor’s body was handed over to his estranged wife, Nandita Puri.

The Oshiwara police said about 2,500 people attended his funeral, including many celebrities from the film industry.

Puri was known for his roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, “Malamaal Weekly” and “Hera Pheri” on one hand and left everyone in awe with his acting prowess in “Ardh Satya” and Arohan. He also worked in Hollywood movies such as “The Hundred-Foot Journey” with Helen Mirren in 2014 and “East is East” in 1999.

