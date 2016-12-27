Cops to beef up security across Mumbai suburbs on New Years’ eve

As you get ready to party this weekend, the Mumbai police is gearing up to keep the city safe on New Year’s Eve. The focus, women’s safety; the method, special squads and more checks.

Officials said the western and northern suburbs that have several party venues, the city’s beaches and five-star hotels will be where the crowd goes — and where police presence will be stepped up.

The main concern, said officials in the know, is the safety of women. Every year, cases of women being attacked and harassed in large crowds have been reported, they said. Officials in the west and north region said the plan is to send women squads to monitor the stretch between Bandra and Dahisar.

Personnel will watch parking lots of five-star hotels carefully, as women have been targeted there in the past .

Sources said the police have asked the civic body not to switch off street lights on December 31 as a safety measure, especially on beaches like Gorai, Aksa and Juhu, and on seafronts Bandstand and Carter Road.

Apart from the bandobast, authorities plan to post officials in plain clothes. “Plain-clothed police personnel will be posted and anti eve-teasing squads have been formed to keep a watch on harassers. We will have strong police presence on beaches like Gorai and Aksa as they see large crowds,” said Vikram Deshmane, deputy commissioner of police, zone XI.

Apart from women’s security, the police bandobast will also be watching revelers from an “anti-terror point of view”, said senior inspector Ramchandra Jadhav of the Khar police station. He said the police would keep a tab on all activities to ensure law and order is maintained and celebrations don’t get out of hand.

Senior police inspector Sunil Ghosalkar of Juhu Police station said they would be placing security outside residences of celebrities as well and conduct a review of the area.

