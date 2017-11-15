Corporators want BMC to go easy on Mumbai housing societies that can’t compost waste 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporators on Wednesday defended the housing societies that have failed to segregate and compost domestic waste, asking the authorities to go easy on them.

The civic body has made it mandatory for those generating waste to treat garbage on their premises. The rule includes hotels and malls that generate more than 100kg waste a day and housing societies with an area of more than 20,000 sqm.

The BMC recently sent notices to more than 5,000 housing societies for not complying with solid waste management (SWM) rules. At the BMC’s standing committee meeting, corporators called the ban on collection of waste from housing societies unfair and uncalled for. They said the civic body should judge each case on individual merit.

Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh said, “There is no logic behind stopping collecting wet waste completely. What will the societies do? The BMC should assess each case.”

“Does the BMC have a sound mechanism to dispose of garbage? The civic body doesn’t even have bio-digesters at the Deonar dumping ground. If the civic body can’t do it, how can people,” asked BJP leader Manoj Kotak.

Justifying the action, Vijay Balamwar, deputy municipal commissioner of the SWM department, said, “We issued a circular six days ago stating each case will be judged individually. The circular also dilutes punitive action against housing societies admeasuring more than 20,000 sq ft, by levying a fine of Rs1,000 for non-compliance, instead of disconnecting water and electricity supply.”

The BMC will continue action under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act on other bulk generators such as malls and five-star hotels, said Balamwar.

Earlier, the civic body had threatened that it won’t pick up waste from housing societies beyond October 2, if they don’t dispose of waste at source. It extended the deadline by three months, on condition that housing societies will give a written assurance that they will manage waste within the stipulated time.