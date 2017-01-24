Corruption in BMC? What about dirt in PM Modi’s pet Swachh Bharat mission, Sena asks BJP

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders constantly targeting the Shiv Sena alleging lack of adequate transparency in the Mumbai civic body, the Sena on Tuesday slammed its ally over the same in the Prime Minister’s pet Swachh Bharat mission.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena criticised the graft allegations that have emerged in the project, after the anti-corruption bureau arrested a Central government-nominated assessor for demanding Rs2.5 lakh for rating Aurangabad high on the Swachh Bharat rankings.

“Those who have declared civic bodies to be corrupt should open their mouths and comment on this. Who will come forward to give doses of transparency on the Central government’s unclean way of taking money in exchange of giving ratings?” the Sena said in the Saamana editorial.

The party said it is because of the municipal commissioner’s alertness that this incident came to light . “The public should take opinions of experts and scholars on whether to put a handkerchief to their nose on this sewage that has come out of the Swachh Bharat mission or consider this as an example of transparent administration,” the Sena said.

The Shiv Sena is the strongest in terms of the number of corporators in the Aurangabad municipal corporation, which is ruled by the Sena-BJP alliance.

