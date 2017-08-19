Couple, woman arrested for stopping truck carrying beef near Mumbai

A 34-year-old man, his wife and another woman were arrested for allegedly intercepting a truck at Vashi toll naka carrying beef. The police said they stopped the truck with vested interests.

The man Kishore Palav claimed he was a journalist. The police did not arrest the women, Shweta Palav and Vibhabi Shirke, on Thursday as it was already night. However, they surrendered before the Vashi court on Friday.

The police said the truck was loaded with buffalo meat and it was coming from Deonar to a cold storage in Navi Mumbai. The truck driver had relevant documents with him.

“The accused accosted the truck around 8 pm and asked the driver to show the documents. The driver then called the control room and our officials reached the spot. We arrested the man from the spot. But did not arrest the women as it was night,” said Pramod Borkale assistant police inspector of Vashi police station.

They were booked under 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Borkale added, “If they had some doubts about the meat they should have informed us about it. But they had no right to stop the truck.”

The court has remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.