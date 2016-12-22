Court allows Indrani to perform last rites of her father in Mumbai on December 27

A CBI court on Thursday permitted Indrani Mukerjea to perform last rites of her father, Upendra Bora, in Mumbai under police escort.

Indrani, key accused in the Sheena Bora murder, had on December 20 moved an application to visit Guwahati after her father’s death. Indrani’s son Mekhail, who was adopted by Upendra, had objected to her plea.

Later, she had changed her plea and her lawyer, Gunjan Mangala, pleaded that if not to Guwahati, she be given a permission to perform rituals in Mumbai. The CBI had, however, objected saying that she can perform all rites in the jail.

While Indrani so ironically performs last rites of her father..I hope she spares a thought for Sheena too.



She should be alive today — rahulmukerjea (@rahulmukerjea) December 22, 2016

After hearing arguments, the court allowed Indrani to perform rituals from morning till evening on December 27. She is allowed to choose a place of her choice for the rituals, the court said. The court, however, restrained her from speaking to media or any other person.

