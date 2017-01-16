Court asks CBI to file report on dupatta Jiah Khan used to hang herself

The special woman’s court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a report on the whereabouts of the dupatta (scarf) which late actor Jiah Khan used to allegedly hang herself in her room. The court has also asked the CBI officer who investigated the case to remain present in the court as he failed to appear in the last hearing.

Jiah was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013. A week later the city police arrested her boyfriend and actor Suraj Pancholi for abetment to suicide. Jiah’s mother Rabia had moved an application seeking whereabouts of the dupatta which the late actor had allegedly used to hang herself. Rabia has also asked the court for copies of Suraj’s father and actor Aditya Pancholi’s call data record and that of two of his associates along with the CCTV footage of a hotel where Suraj claimed to have gone on the date of the incident.

Rabia’s advocate Swapnil Ambre said, “We have sought these articles specially the status of ligature (dupatta) because as per our information it was never sent for any forensic examination. Other details have been sought to understand the movement of the accused and communication between the individuals. This would bring the facts on record of the court and truth would come out.” He added, “The court had already ordered the officer to provide the articles. However on Monday, the court gave order to CBI officer asking for compliance failing which the court would take stern action.”

On Monday when the case came up for hearing, Rabia’s lawyer pressed for her application. The court sought a reply from the Pancholi’s Prasant Patil. Patil did not object to Rabia’s plea and said the same should also be provided to them. The court has now sought reply from the CBI and asked the investigating officer to remain present in the hearing scheduled on January 20.

