Court asks jail authorities to take Bhujbal to only government hospital for treatment

A special court on Tuesday refused permission to Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal for angiography in a private hospital and instead asked Arthur Road jail authorities to take him to a government-run JJ hospital for the treatment.

The order by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court came after the jailed leader, accused in a money-laundering case, stoked controversy for allegedly receiving preferential treatment at a private hospital.

On December 14, the PMLA court, acting on a plea, ordered the jail authorities to transfer him to the Arthur Road jail from the hospital.

He had refused to be treated in JJ hospital owing to its ‘poor infrastructure’.

The court ruled that, according to the prison manual, he has to be taken to a state-run hospital after getting his consent. He will be treated by expert doctors under the supervision of the dean of the hospital, said the court.

Refusing Bhujbal’s counsel’s arguments, the court referred to various Bombay high court directions which had asked him to undergo treatment in only government hospitals.

The lawyer argued his client should not be taken to a JJ hospital without his approval. Considering the objection, the court asked the jail authorities to seek Bhujbal’s consent.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra was arrested on March 14 last year by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged bribery charges in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

READ

Bhujbal wants no action against Sena workers in 1997 vandalism case