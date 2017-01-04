Court orders inquiry into ’93 blast accused’s visit to Porbandar with wife

The special TADA court on Tuesday ordered an inquiry in the alleged violation of norms by gangster Mustafa Dossa during a train travel. The 1993 blasts accused allegedly travelled with his wife from Ahmedabad to Porbander.

On Tuesday, the special public prosecutor Deepak Salve pointed out this violation to the court and asked for an inquiry into the alleged violation of laws by the accused gangster and the escort party of the jail administration.

As per the allegation made against Dossa, his associates were apparently seen talking to him while he was boarding the Saurashtra Express at Mumbai Central railway station. Eight police personnel from the local arms division accompanied Dossa and allowed his associates to talk to him. Later, when the train reached Ahmedabad, Dossa’s wife boarded it and sat next to him throughout the journey. During their discussion, the police stayed away from the couple and stood near the door of the compartment. According to the rules, the blast accused was not supposed to talk to anybody outside the jail’s administration without the court’s permission. He was also supposed to travel just with his jail custodians and not with his wife.

After considering the allegation the special judge Govind Sanap has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Confirming the order, Salve said, “An inquiry has been ordered by the court. It has asked either Deven Bharti joint commissioner of police (law and order) or any officer of the rank of deputy commissioner of police to probe the allegation.”

Dossa, an accused in the March 1993 serial bombings, has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail for the past 14 years. He travelled to Porbandar via Ahmedabad under court orders and in relation to a case registered against him in Gujarat.

