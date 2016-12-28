CR books 17K commuters for travelling in coach for the disabled in Mumbai

Be aware while you hastily board the coach reserved for the disabled on suburban trains, as Central Railway (CR) has booked 17,144 commuters for unlawful entry into coaches reserved only for physically challenged commuters this year. The commuters have been booked under section 155 of Railways Act, 1989 and a fine of Rs200 each was imposed on them.

The highest number of offenders were booked atThane railway station (3,309), followed by 1,730 at Dadar and 1,262 at Badlapur. This shows a 7% increase compared to the commuters booked last year. In 2015, a total of 16,034 commuters were booked for unlawfully boarding the handicap coach, while this year the number is 17,144.

In bid to curb such illegal entry in the handicap compartments, CR is also installing close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in handicap coaches of the suburban train. Total 580 CCTV cameras will be installed in the suburban trains by end of December 2017.

“We think there is a need to restrict unlawful entry in the handicap coaches and that’s why we are installing these CCTVs which will work as deterrent to offenders,” said Ravindra Goyal, divisional railway manager (DRM), Central Railway Mumbai division.

