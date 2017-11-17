CR commuters’ wait for new trains in Mumbai to get longer

Central railway (CR) commuters may have to wait some more to ride on new trains.

Reason: the zonal railway plans to exchange four new trains with western railways (WR) and get same number of older trains. The decision has been taken as the WR has the maintenance facility for these trains.

“We are giving four Medha [new] locals to the WR and they will give four Bombardier [old] locals from their fleet to us,” said a senior CR official, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, the CR was to get 13 Medha locals and 11 Bombardier locals (both white-and-purple) under extension of nine-coach trains to 12-coach on the harbour line and Belapur-Uran railway line project, respectively. While four Medha locals will be exchanged, the rest won’t be put into production. The CR will get 24 Bombardier rakes, including the four old ones and 20 new, instead.

Confirming the revised plan, Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of CR, said, “Four Medha local trains will be exchanged with the WR.”

Last week, the CR received one of the Medha trains from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), while the other two are in transit. The two trains have got these names owing to their electric control system.

Sources in CR said the new trains may replace age-old locals on the Harbour line. With better speed, breaking power, illumination, ventilation and acceleration, Bombardier trains will make suburban journey smoother, besides improving punctuality.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) obtained 72 Bombardier trains under the second phase of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-II). Medha locals are developed indigenously under the Make In India project. The WR has two Medha rakes in its fleet.