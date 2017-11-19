CR replaces rail tracks to make your Mumbai railway commute safer

The central railway (CR) on Sunday replaced over 3-km long rail tracks between Thane-Mulund and Thane-Vashi sections of the main and trans-harbour lines respectively, to make the commute safer. The mega block imposed for the work, however, inconvenienced commuters.

The new rails will reduce chances of rail fractures -- tracks developing cracks owing to weather fluctuation -- said officials.

“The rails have outlived their life,” said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of CR, adding, “This will go a long way in improving safety as track-related technical glitches will definitely reduce.”

For the work, the CR got new 260-m-long panels from Bhilai-based steel plant in railway wagons. The CR authorities fitted 24 panels of the new rails on the main and trans-harbour lines.

Meanwhile, the suburban services were delayed by at least 20-30 minutes.