Train services on the central railway (CR) were hit on Thursday because of a rail roko between Dombivli and Kopar railway station in Thane.

Local civic authorities had demolished slums along the railway tracks, which, according to sources, led to the protests.

Officials said there were protests for around 20-25 minutes from 12.30 pm. After authorities intervened, train services resumed but are now running late.

