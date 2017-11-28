CR trains state security officials to monitor Mumbai stations

The central railway (CR) on Tuesday started the training of 259 Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) officials, who will monitor the stations.

Days after the Elphinstone Road station stampede on September 29, the Indian Railways had ordered WR and CR to monitor the FoBs and the premises of Mumbai’s railway stations. However, both said they were understaffed. The western railway (WR) had then asked for 700 MSSC officials to monitor their stations. Recently, the railways and the MSSC started a survey of station premises to determine commuter movement and the path they take to enter and exit the stations.

The MSSC officials are being trained by officials from the railway protection force (RPF) officials and CR.

The two-day training session is being held at Nashik.

Along with crowd management, railway officials will also train MSSC officials on how to manage and deal with commuters when there is a delay in services or during a technical failure.

During union railway minister Piyush Goyal’s visit on Monday to review the FOB works, Goyal had suggested CR general manager DK Sharma talk to the state government and get in home guards to monitor the railway station premises.