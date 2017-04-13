Crane operator runs over 11-year-old in Powai, killing him

A 11-year-old boy was killed after a crane ran over him in Powai on Tuesday morning. The victim, Kumar Shlok Simpi, was rushed to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, but died during treatment that evening.

Powai police said the incident took place at 7.20 am on Marva Road. The crane, driven by Shafi Mohammad Haque Ansari, 35, was approaching from Saki Vihar Road and was heading towards Military Road at the time of the incident.

“The boy was walking on the side of the road when the crane ran over him, crushing his thigh. We are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events. Ansari got out of the heavy vehicle and fled. Locals rushed the boy to the hospital, where he died,” said a police official.

Ansari later surrendered to the police and was booked for causing death due to negligence.