CSMT, Ratnagiri kitchens to provide food on Tejas Express

Two months after 26 people complained of food poisoning on the Tejas Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to supply food on the train from its base kitchens at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Ratnagiri.

The supply of food on the Tejas Express will begin from January 15. Currently, the CSMT base kitchen is being modified to cater to the demand of food supply in the trains. Apart from Tejas Express, the CSMT kitchen will also be providing food on the Allahabad – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Duronto Express, Ernakulam AC Duronto Express and Howrah-CSMT Duronto Express, from January 19.

On the Tejas Express, the breakfast will be provided by the CSMT base kitchen and the lunch will be provided by the Ratnagiri kitchen. The IRCTC has its base kitchen in Mumbai Central, CSMT, Nagpur, Bhusawal and Baroda. “It is very important to check the quality of the food being served and therefore, it was decided that food will be provided from the base kitchen,” said an IRCTC official.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC had decided to start surveillance of their base kitchens in the city to keep a check on the hygiene and the quality of food, through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The IRCTC staff officers at the two base kitchens will be in-charge of the constant monitoring. IRCTC officers also conducted surprise checks at the kitchens.

On October 15, 26 passengers including a six-year-old, were hospitalised as they complained of food poisoning after eating a meal served on-board.

The laboratory tests conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had however concluded that the food was fit for consumption.