Customs seize more than 4kg drugs stuffed inside 15 roti-makers

In a rare seizure, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs caught a passenger on Wednesday night trying to smuggle more than 4kg drugs out of Mumbai by concealing it inside roti-makers. AIU officials said they intercepted Rabeekhan Abdulah, holding an Indian passport, who was supposed to fly to Kuala Lumpur.

“Detailed examination resulted in the recovery of 2.6kg of methamphetamine and 2.07kg of ephedrine,” said a senior AIU official, adding, “It was concealed in 15 roti-makers, which had false cavity under the aluminium foil containing plastic pockets that were filled with drugs.”

The drugs were seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Abdulah has been arrested and will be produced in the court.

