Cybercriminal tells Mumbai man his debit card will expire, uses details to steal ₹9,600

If you get a call from a ‘bank executive’ asking you for your credit or debit card details, don’t answer. Cybercriminals collectively duped two men of Rs25,000 in separate incidents this month.

Andheri police said a fraudster posing as an executive from a private bank duped a man in his 20s of Rs9,600. The man received a call from the accused, who told him his debit card was nearing its expiry date. He asked the man for his card details, on the pretext of increasing its validity.

The man gave the fraudster his 16 digit card number, CVV number on the reverse side, and the one time password he received on his phone. He then got a text saying money had been debited from his account. That’s when he realised he had been duped and called a helpline, seeking to block his card, said police.

In the second incident, a Vakola resident reported his cash, two ATM cards and mobile phone missing two weeks ago. He told police that the thief withdrew Rs15,000 from his bank account.

In both cases, police registered an FIR under section 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C of the Information Technology Act for identity theft.