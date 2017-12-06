Cyclone Ockhi passes, Mumbai wakes up to dry weather

A day after the city witnessed heavy, incessant rain because of Cyclone Ockhi, Mumbaiites woke up to grey but clearer skies and no rain on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded its all-time 24-hour December rain high , the highest recorded in 50 years, between Tuesday 8.30am and Wednesday 8.30am, with Santacruz recording 53.8mm and Colaba 82.2mm of rain.

However, the weather eased and overnight, and the city saw minimal rain, with Santacruz recording 3.5mm and Colaba recording 2.2mm of rain. No rainfall was recorded from early Wednesday morning onwards.

The weather bureau, however, has forecast light showers for the city through Wednesday and Thursday. “Cyclone Ockhi became a depression by the time it passed Mumbai and has currently created a low-pressure zone close to Surat. A few spells of rain are expected for Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Along the north Konkan coast, Dahanu received the maximum rain, with 104.7mm recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a result of the showers, the day temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday was 10 degree Celsius below normal, falling to its lowest in 50 years. Night temperatures recorded on early Wednesday morning were one degree Celsius below normal.