Cyclone Ockhi effect: Maharashtra coastline braces for unseasonal rain

The weather bureau on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers for north Maharashtra coastline, including Mumbai, and south Gujarat from Tuesday, because of cyclone Ockhi that has caused havoc in southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and union territory Lakshadweep.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned fisherman along the Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coastline not to venture into the sea between Monday and Wednesday.

Warnings were issued for gusty winds up to 65 kmph in parts of north Maharashtra and south Gujarat in next 48 hours from Sunday.

“As per our weather models, the intensity of the cyclone will weaken by the time it comes to south Gujarat and north Konkan over the next 48 hours,” said KJ Ramesh, director-general, IMD. “The cyclone is currently moving towards the northwest of Lakshadweep over the Arabian Sea at the latitude of Goa. From Monday onwards, it will take a northeasterly course and move closer to the Maharashtra-Gujarat region.”

He added that rainfall warning has been issued for coastal areas in north Maharashtra and south Gujarat. “Rainfall activity is mostly expected in Gujarat. However, we will be updating our forecast every three hours to track real-time movement of the cyclone,” said Ramesh.

Meanwhile as many as 28 boats with 321 fishermen on board that drifted owing to cyclone Ockhi landed at Mirya bunder of Ratnagiri along the Konkan coast on Sunday, said a state government official, adding. Of them, 23 boats are from Tamil Nadu, three from Kerala and two from Karnataka, added the official.

The local administration has made adequate arrangement to take care of the fishermen, the official added.

The scale of the cyclone forecast was reduced from ‘very severe’ on Sunday to ‘severe’ for Monday, said an IMD official.