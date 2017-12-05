Cyclone Ockhi: Flights at Mumbai airport delayed by 15 minutes

Bad weather and rains led to delays of around 15 minutes at the city airport. While Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) said operations were not hit in a major way, airlines tweeted about the delays, asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

However, Air India said that their flights were delayed not by rain, but by other issues.

Alliance Air’s flight Y2 651 was cancelled owing to the cyclone.

An Air India spokesperson said passengers were given an option to go to Ahmedabad and were also offered a refund. “They were also given the option to fly the next morning,” he said.

A tweet from Jet Airways read ‘Due to air traffic congestion in #Mumbai, arrival & departure delays up to 45 mins are expected at Mumbai airport till 2000 hrs.’

An airport official said continuous rains and wind patterns led to the direction of flight operations briefly being changed from runway 9 to 27.

Airports Authority of India officials said a 15 minute delay was considered normal and hence did not have much of an impact on operations.