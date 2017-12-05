Cyclone Ockhi less than 300km off Mumbai’s coast; city sees heavy rain, traffic snarls

With the tropical storm Cyclone Ockhi less than 300 km off Mumbai’s coast, the weather bureau on Tuesday morning forecast intermittent spells of heavy rain in the city and its surrounding regions all through Tuesday till Wednesday morning.

While schools and colleges remained closed as a precautionary measure as per the Maharashtra government’s order, the rest of Mumbai dug out its umbrellas and raincoats and braced itself for a rough day.

Heavy showers were reported from various parts of the island city as well as the suburbs. Areas such as Mahalaxmi, Worli and Sion have been experiencing rain, as have low-lying areas such as Parel, Mahalaxmi, Lalbaug and Kurla, among others.

Traffic on highway; train services unaffected

As a result of the rain, the Western Express Highway witnessed heavy traffic during the morning peak hours on Tuesday.

Train services, however, have not been affected so far. Railway authorities said that there was no water-logging on tracks anywhere despite the rains. Trains on both the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) are running but with some delays. “Trains are running normally, except in a few cases where there is delay of 10 to 15 minutes,” said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson, CR. “Western Railway’s suburban and other train services are running normally,”said a WR spokesperson.

The civic body has issued warning to people to stay away from the seashore as high tide levels will be high than usual, touching five metres. On Tuesday morning, officials were spotted barricading entry points and roads leading to Dadar Chowpatty.

Rain likely to intensify

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the current wind speed over the city is between 12 and 15 km/hr, but this is expected to increase as the weather system moves closer. “As of now, there is light to moderate rain over Mumbai. However, as the cyclonic storm moves closer and develops into a deep depression, the intensity of the rain will increase and isolated heavy showers are expected in various areas along the north Konkan coast,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “There will be heavy rain all along south Gujarat coast.”

The cyclone moved at a speed of 21kmph for six hours on early Tuesday morning over east-central Arabian Sea. “It is moving further north-north-eastwards. It will weaken gradually into a deep depression by Tuesday night as it reaches the north Maharastra coast,” he said.

On Monday, the city recorded rainfall in December for the first time since 2014. Within three hours, Santacruz weather station, which represents Mumbai’s suburbs, recorded 7mm of rainfall, while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 11.4mm.

Between 5.30pm Monday and 8.30am Tuesday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded 22mm and 22.6mm of rain, respectively, making it highest 24-hour December rain for a decade. The all-time high rainfall for December was recorded on December 12, 1967, at 31.4mm.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Mumbai fell closer to the normal mark because of the rain. Humidity levels rose to 95 per cent on Tuesday. C

Cyclone Ockhi is expected to weaken into a deep depression and move along the Mumbai coastline on Tuesday night and Wednesday early morning with wind speed touching 65 to 70kmph.

In Maharashtra

From 5.30pm Monday to 8.30 am Tuesday, several parts of Maharashtra have also experienced showers, with Alibaug recording 21 mm rain, Thane 14 mm, Dahanu 13 mm, Matheran 14 mm, Pune 3 mm, Mahabaleshwar 4mm and Satara 4 mm.

So far, a few spells of rain or thundershowers have been predicted for Wednesday evening up to Thursday.