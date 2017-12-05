Cyclone Ockhi: Mumbai civic body says it did not get a single complaint of water logging

Intermittent rains on Tuesday led to minor water logging in low-lying areas and some parts of the city.

While civic officials said they did not receive complaints of water logging on Tuesday, members of Jai Bharat Colony in Khar (West) reported 3mm to 4mm of water in their colony.

Residents said their stormwater drains got clogged, leading to severe water logging in the area.

“We complained to the BMC office about the condition of stormwater drains. They said the drains belong to the railway authorities, who will resolve the issue,” said Rahul Jai, resident of the colony.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 23mm in the island city alone, followed by 19mm in the western suburbs and 13mm in the eastern suburbs.

BMC recorded rainfall at Colaba (37mm) and Fort (38mm). The BMC’s disaster management cell received two complaints of tree falls in Ghatkopar and Andheri. No injuries were been reported.

Thane temp dips

Although Thane received only 15mm of rainfall since Monday night, the minimum temperature dipped to 21.2 degrees Celsius from 24 degrees Celsius.

“As it was windy, incidents of tree fall were reported from Wagale Estate. There were no traffic snarls in the city,” said Santosh Kadam, regional disaster officer of Thane Municipal Corporation. Residents took to Facebook and Twitter to post information about traffic and train services. Anil Lad, regional disaster officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, said the twin cities received 10mm of rain.

Business as usual in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai got 23.37mm rainfall on Tuesday. However, no water logging or other issues were reported. According to sources from the disaster management cell, Vashi received the highest rainfall between 8.30 am and 9.30 pm (26mm). It was followed by Nerul (24.5mm), Belapur (23.0mm), and Airoli (20.0 mm). “Not a single case of tree fall or landslide was reported throughout the day. The city’s transport system functioned uninterrupted. There were thus no changes to residents’ lives,” said an official from the disaster management cell.