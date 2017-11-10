Dadar college principal is new acting pro vice-chancellor of Mumbai university

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has appointed VN Magare, principal, Kirti College, Dadar, as the acting pro vice-chancellor (V-C) of the University of Mumbai (MU).

Magare will replace Dhiren Patel, director of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, who was appointed as the acting pro V-C, in August, in the wake of assessment mess at the university. Patel was to serve until all the declaration of results of all the examinations held in the first half of the year. The university accomplished the task a few days ago.

Pro V-C is the academic and executive officer of the university, next to V-C. The post has been lying vacant for more than last two years. VC Sanjay Desmukh went on leave in August after the examination mess and he was sacked by the governor, who is the chancellor of state universities, last month.

Magare was earlier appointed as acting registrar in August by the state government after MA Khan left the post to be the chief executive officer (CEO) at Haj House. However, the varsity decided to appoint Dinesh Kamble, a deputy registrar at MU, on the post.

During his brief tenure, Patel formed and led a committee to probe and overcome technical glitches in the on-screen assessment system adopted by the university. The glitches made it difficult for teachers to assess papers in time and delayed the result.