Dalit protests: Mumbai police file 25 FIRs, book 16 juveniles

The city police have filed 25 first information reports (FIR) in the violence during Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday. They are probing the involvement of people from nearby areas such as Thane and others in the violence, along with the conspiracy angle.

BEST buses, civic and railway infrastructure, private cars were damaged in the violence. Sources said there were reports that outsiders were part of the protests and those charged for damage to property would have to pay for it under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013. The case-wise damage would be assessed, after which the court will decide the amount to be paid.

A total of 16 juveniles have been booked so far for being part of the violence at Govandi. They have been sent to the correction home in the city.

Of the 25 FIRs, most are under various sections of rioting, preventing public servant for discharging duty, Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Maharashtra police Act. In one case, the police have invoked conspiracy charge, while they have applied attempt to murder (IPC 307) in a few cases.

So far, more than 50 people have been arrested. The number is likely to increase significantly as police FIRs have mentioned names of some accused who have been identified while unknown have put in the ‘others’ category. The police are using CCTV footages and videos taken by constables and private videos to identify those involved in the violence.

The violence left more than 40 police personnel injured, most of whom have been discharged after treatment. While one assistant commissioner of police was injured, another police personnel suffered an eye injury.

The restraint shown by the police was part of their strategy as they did not want the violence to escalate in the city, sources said.

According to the police, violence was reported in zone 6 (Chembur, Nehru Nagar, Trombay, RCF, Deonar, Shivaji nagar, Tilak Nagar, Mankhurd and Govandi; zone 7 (Ghatkopar, Pant Nagar, Vikroli, Park Site), Powai and other areas. Most damage to parked cars was done in Vikhroli, sources said.