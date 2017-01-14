David Guetta to perform in Mumbai after being denied permission twice

David Guetta fans in Mumbai can rejoice as Mumbai police on Saturday granted permission for the Sunburn event at Bandra Kurla Complex. The event will now be held on Sunday.

Mumbai police spokesperson Ashok Dudhe said, “Mumbai police is issuing permission to tomorrow’s Sunburn event at the same venue in BKC.”

Sunburn announced on their official page about the reschedule in the timings. The post read, “We are pleased to say that we have succeeded to reschedule the Mumbai event for Sunday Jan 15th, 11 am to 4 pm at the same venue ‘JioGardens, Bandra.’”

The festival which was originally to be held at Mahalaxmi race course ran into trouble after the BMC denied permission for the event. The refusal by the civic body forced the organisers to shift the venue to Jio Gardens in BKC. However, an hour before the event on Friday, Mumbai police announced that they have been denied permission to hold the concert citing safety concerns.

According to police, the organisers went for the permission at the last moment and did not inform or discuss plans about safety and security of the people who were going to attend the event.

On Thursday, Sunburn’s Bangalore concert, which was supposed to kickstart his four-city tour in Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi, was also cancelled. While the organisers said the concert was cancelled owing to the law and order issue in the wake of the molestation incident on New Year’s Eve, authorities said permission was denied owing to local polls and the organisers not applying for permission on time.

