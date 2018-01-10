‘Ailing’ Dawood Ibrahim’s brother wants home food in jail; Mumbai court rejects request

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Thane on Monday rejected underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar’s plea to get homemade food in jail to cope up with his ill-health.

In his plea, Kaskar, who was arrested in connection with an extortion case, said he had been suffering from diabetes and blood pressure from many years.

An officer from the Thane police said, “The special MCOCA court has rejected the plea of Kaskar for having homemade food. The doctor has prescribed medicines which are given to him regularly. Besides this, the quality of food served is not bad. Officers keep monitoring those who have health issues.”

“Kaskar also told that he was allowed homemade food in 2003 and 2007 when he was arrested by the police,” said the officer.

Kaskar and his two aides — Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed — were arrested on September 18 last year for allegedly extorting a builder of Rs30 lakh and four flats in Thane.

After a couple of days, the matka king from the western suburbs, Pankaj Gangar, was also arrested in the same case. The Thane police have registered three first information reports (FIRs) and Kaskar’s name appears in all. They have filed two charge sheets, while a third is pending.