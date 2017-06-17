24 years on, Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, key conspirators of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, still at large

Even as a special TADA court convicted six men, including Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa, in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case on Friday, the key conspirators -- Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and Ibrahim Mustaq Memon alias Tiger Memon -- are still absconding.

Imtiaz Ghavate, arrested in Bandra around 20 years ago in connection with the blasts, was the first to name the two in the case.

According to the prosecution, Tiger Memon planned, organised and trained people to carry out the blasts. He took help from local residents to smuggle RDX and arms.

Anwar Theba, named an accused in the explosion at Centaur Hotel, too, is yet to be arrested. Javed Dawood Tailor alias Javed Chikna is another accused, who has managed to escape.

The CBI said Javed, Memon and Theba came up with the conspiracy and provided training in handling weapons to other accused at Sandheri and Borghat.

“Other than requesting Pakistan, we have done nothing else. I don’t see any hope. The government of India, irrespective of the party in power, has done nothing in concrete terms. The four accused – Dawood Ibrahim, Mohammed Dossa, Tiger Memon, Anees Ibrahim -- are yet to be arrested. The victims won’t get justice unless they are brought to book,” said former Mumbai police commissioner MN Singh.

Munaf Halari, who allegedly bought scooters for the blast, is yet to be found, and Mohammed Tainur Phansopkar, who allegedly planted the bomb at Bombay Stock Exchange, remains absconding.

G Parthasarthy, former ambassador of India to Pakistan, said, “We need to reform our investigative and judicial system. If we know where they [the absconding accused] live, it is time we learnt a few things from Israel on how to deal with it.”