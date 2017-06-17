Day 1 of Mumbai FYJC admissions: Link to fill application form activated late

On Day 1 of FYJC admissions, glitches on the new portal had students waiting hours to access application forms.

By the end of the day, only a few students were able to fill the option form — where they list their college preferences. This is because the education department activated this link late.

More than 2.5 lakh students are vying for first-year junior college seats. The admissions are centralised and online across the state for the first time this year. Earlier, admissions only in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune were online. According to the admission schedule, students could fill the option form from 3pm on Friday. They weren’t able to access the link till evening.

“The website started a few hours later than the time given. Even after that, servers kept crashing,” said Suvarna Sawant, a guidance officer at the Sree Narayana Guru College in Chembur. Kirti College in Dadar too got complaints from students. “There was a technical error in the link, but this was expected as it was the first day,” said PB Choudhari, the guidance officer.

The state told guidance centres the delay was because of ‘system correction’. “There will be errors, but students should keep trying,” said UN Khillare, guidance officer of Ulhasnagar. Officials from the deputy directorate of education, Mumbai, admitted the link was activated later than scheduled.

“We had to feed information of 16 lakh SSC students as the process was extended to the whole state,” said an officer. But the delay did not last long, said BB Chavan, deputy director of education.

“The link was working after 4pm.” Officials said a new agency, Nysa Asia, is handling the admissions, so such teething troubles can be expected.