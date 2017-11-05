Debt-ridden Thane contractor shoots himself with licensed gun in car

A 36-year-old civic contractor shot himself dead with his licensed gun in his car in Thane on Sunday. The police have recovered a suicide note from the car. They suspect that Sanket Hanuman Jadhav, a resident of Panchpkhadi in Thane’s Naupada, was debt-ridden as he had incurred losses in his business.

Though the note did not mention the reason behind the suicide, it stated that Jadhav was “tired of everything” and asked for his wife’s forgiveness. “ Vidhya (his wife), I am sorry for taking such a step. Please forgive me. I am tired of everything. It seems that I have lost everything. I also apologise to my family members,” read the suicide note. Jadhav left home on Saturday evening and told his family that he would be back in sometime. “Jadhav drove towards Gaimukh Naka at Kasarwdavli. He parked his car and pulled the trigger. We suspect that he shot himself in the chest,” said D Dhole, senior inspector from Kasarwadavli police station.

A passer-by alerted the police who took Jadhav to a civic hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors.

“We have seized the gun. We will soon note down the statements of the family members as right now they are in a state of shock,” added Dhole.