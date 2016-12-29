December 31 in Mumbai: Liquor shops, hotels to remain open till late night

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow liquor shops and hotels to remain open till late night on New Year’s eve. While liquor and wine shops can remain open till 1am, hotels, beer bars and permit rooms can serve people till 5am in the morning.

But if you are planning to celebrate New Year’s eve at a hotel near any of the state or national highways, it won’t be possible as the hotels and party halls situated within 500-metre radius of these roads will not be allowed to serve liquor. It means that the government has decided not to issue one-day temporary club licence using which booze parties can be organised. The decision was taken in view of the Supreme Court order that prohibits serving liquor along highways to prevent road accidents.

The apex court on December 16 had ordered closure of all liquor shops along the national and state highways across the country and directed governments to “cease and desist” from issuing excise licences. The apex court issued directives while expressing concern over 1.5 lakh deaths that occur every year in road mishaps.

Pradeep Pawar, deputy commissioner (inspection) from excise department, said they have decided to allow wine shops to operate till 1am and hotels to operate till 5am so that everyone can enjoy December 31st night.

Speaking to HT, Pawar said, “The state excise department has decided not to issue one-day club licence to all the hotels, party halls, lawns, etc, that are situated within 500-metre radius of all the highways. The objective is to implement Supreme Court directives and refrain people from consuming liquor near highways.”

Also read

After Xmas, pubs likely to lose business on New Year too