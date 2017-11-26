Defence, paramilitary staff donate 600 units of blood to overcome shortage at Mumbai hospital

Defence and paramilitary personnel came to the city’s aid by donating more than 600 units of blood in a day after the KEM Hospital, Mumbai’s largest public hospital, faced shortage of blood. Officials from KEM Hospital said 15 blood donation camps held this month has taken care of the shortage.

In a camp organised by the hospital at Mazgaon Dock, 668 units of blood were collected from officers of Central Industrial Security Forces, navy cadets, and coast guards on Friday. The hospital had faced acute shortage of blood during Diwali owing to fewer blood donation camps.

Hospital officials said the blood that goes unused from planned surgeries was being used in emergency procedures. The super speciality KEM Hospital needs around 200 units a day.

“We organise the camps every year in November, but this time, we did it at two locations in the docks. To our surprise, the turnout was extremely positive and everyone including top ranked officers to labourers working at the docks participated to help us resolve the blood shortage issue,” said a blood bank official at the hospital.

The officials added that they held about 15-16 blood donation camps this month to completely replenish the blood stock of the hospital. Similarly, a busy schedule is planned for December to avoid such emergency situations. “We had received a notice from the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) asking us to organise blood donation camp in the city to overcome the shortage,” said a doctor.

SBTC officials told HT that festive and vacation period is usually when there is a shortage of blood across the city. “We had informed all the blood banks and hospitals in October to start conducting camps so the issue of shortage doesn’t occur. But at times it does happen that they don’t get a favorable response,” said Dr Arun Thorat, assistant director, SBTC.

Vinay Shetty, founder, Think Foundation, said the shortage this year was worse than last year. “Around 900 donors need to give blood every day to meet the city’s daily blood requirement. The only way to overcome the shortage is to organise more blood donation camps,” he added.