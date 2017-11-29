Delay in farm loan waiver disbursal leads to transfer of IT secretary in Maharashtra

The delay of a few weeks in releasing the loan waiver amount into farmers’ bank accounts resulted in the transfer the principal secretary of the department of information and technology, Vijay Kumar Gautam.

The officer, who was reportedly sent on compulsory leave for the goof up 10 days ago, has been replaced by SVR Srinivas, who was officer on special duty on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The transfer order was issued on Tuesday.

After announcing the loan waiver of Rs 34,020 crore to benefit about 89 lakh farmers in various categories, the Fadnavis government began the process of crediting the amount into the bank accounts of farmers five weeks ago

The state could not implement the loan waiver scheme as per the schedule announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis owing to the delay in finalising the list of beneficiaries. The first list of 8.40 lakh farmers announced by Fadnavis on October 18 had many duplicate names and account numbers. This forced the state to halt the process, which drew flak from the opposition. Following it, Gautam went on leave for two weeks on November 17. He, however, said he was on leave to attent to his sick father.

Gautam has been posted as the principal secretary in finance department (accounts and treasury)to replace Vandana Krishna, who has been shifted as head of the reforms branch of the finance department. As part of the internal shifting in the finance department, RA Rajeev, who was heading the reforms branch, has been posted as principal secretary of expenditure wing.

Five other IAS officers also have been transferred by the government.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to adopt the national mission on sustainable agriculture scheme, funded partly by the Centre. The government will promote forest farming by giving 50% subsidy to farmers. The government will also promote nurturing of nurseries.