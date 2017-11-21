‘Depressed’ Mumbai man makes Facebook post about desire to kill wife, 3 daughters; cops step in

Quick thinking on the part of the Palghar police recently helped save the lives of three women, after their relative put up a Facebook post, saying he intended to murder them.

A retired engineer said he was going to murder his wife and two adult daughters as they were allegedly harassing him. On seeing his post, Palghar superintendent of police Manjunath Singe sent his team to counsel the depressed man and avert the crime.

The former engineer is from Gujarat. He moved to Nallasopara in 2000 and bought a flat there, according to the police. The man said the three women denied him food and water at home.

He told the police he was ready to spend the rest of his life in jail, but was hellbent on killing the three so he could “live in peace”.

He said his wife had spent the Rs10 lakh he had received as gratuity and the Rs14.50 lakh he received from his provident fund. The woman denied this allegation, telling police that he had spent the money on alcohol.The man added that the torture intensified after he filed for divorce in the Vasai family court two months ago.

A senior official of the Nallasopara police said they acted on Singe’s instructions and traced the Facebook post.

“We called the couple for counselling and told the man that the actions he had contemplated were dangerous. We warned the woman, telling her to stop harassing her husband. We told the man to seek the help of a registered psychiatrist as he is depressed,” he said.