Devendra Fadnavis becoming CM of goons, says Uddhav Thackeray

A day after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Shiv Sena, calling it a party of extortionists, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said the former is becoming a ‘chief minister of goons’.

Thackeray trained his guns on the BJP, accusing them of spoiling the name of Maharashtra and warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. He also ridiculed the BJP’s attempt to compare Fadnavis with Lord Krishna, for his role during alliance talks between the two parties. “No one becomes Prime Minister by giving a speech from the Red Fort. Similarly, no one becomes Lord Krishna by claiming to be him,” said Thackeray, in reference to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar’s comments that the Sena chief was Duryodhana and Fadnavis was Lord Krishna, at a rally on Saturday.

In a stinging response to Thackeray’s decision to walk away from the alliance, Fadnavis on Saturday called the Sena a party of “extortionists” whose dominance over Mumbai for the past 25 years was a huge loss to Mumbai.

The CM blamed the saffron alliance split on the Sena’s refusal to agree to a transparency agenda.

The stage has been set for a war between both parties to win power over the country’s richest civic body. After snapping ties, the parties have been targeting each other over various issues including corruption, development.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised Thackeray for his response, saying he could not digest criticism. “The chief minister’s speech on transparency was appreciated by all citizens, but rivals could not digest this fact,” said BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari.

