Dilip kumar and Saira Bano’s complaint against Mumbai builder: EOW begins probe

Actor couple Saira Bano and Dilip Kumar have lodged a complaint against a Bandra builder in an alleged case of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. They claim that Samir Bhojwani is trying to usurp the land where their residence is located in Pali Hill, Bandra (West).

The couple has alleged that Bhojwani has forged documents claiming ownership to the haf-acre land, valued at Rs250 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) initiated a probe last week after Bano had submitted a written complaint at the Khar police station in December.

“Bhojwani claims that the land was sold to his father by the original landlord. Our only job is to investigate whether the documents have been forged,” an EOW official said. While a civil case is ongoing in court, police have said that their only concern will be to determine the authenticity of the documents.