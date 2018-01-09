Dilip Kumar-builder tussle: Mumbai builder now booked for keeping 16 weapons at home

The Bandra-based builder, who has been accused of cheating by actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano, was booked on Monday for keeping 16 “dangerous” weapons including two swords at his residence. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Monday filed an FIR against builder Samir Bhojwani after they found the weapons during a house search they conducted as part of their probe in the cheating case.

According to the Bandra police, on January 6, the EOW officials armed with a search warrant had gone to Bhojwani’s residential tower at Bandstand. They had seized incriminating documents pertaining to the actor couple’s case but while checking a room on the 24th floor, they found as many as 16 sharp weapons. “These included two swords, two choppers and 12 knives. Among these 16 weapons, four weapons were more than nine-inch long,” said an EOW official.

The police took experts’ help to ascertain that the weapons were not meant for farming or house hold activities like cooking. The police inquired with Bhojwani’s wife on whether they have license for these weapons. After getting unsatisfactory replies, an FIR was lodged against the builder under sections 4 (Licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (punishment for the offence) of the Arms Act.

Last week, actor couple Saira Bano and Dilip Kumar had filed a complaint against Bhojwani alleging cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. They claimed that he wad trying to usurp the land where their residence is located in Pali Hill, Bandra (West). The couple has alleged that Bhojwani has forged documents claiming ownership to the half-acre land, valued at Rs250 crore.

Bhojwani said the land was sold to his father by the original landlord. “Our only job is to investigate whether the documents have been forged,” an EOW official said. While a civil case is ongoing in court, police have said that their only concern will be to determine the authenticity of the documents.