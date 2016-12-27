Dip in drunk driving cases this year suggest Mumbai is driving responsibly

Mumbai traffic police have started their annual drive to tackle cases of drunk driving until New Year’s eve. During the first few days of the drive, the results hint that people are driving more responsibly this year, with only 93 cases registered during last two nights.

The drive starts every year from December 25 and lasts till New Year’s eve. While police caught 47 motorists for taking to the wheels in an inebriated state on the first night, last year the numbers were more than double with 121 cases on Christmas eve. On the second day, 46 motorists were caught for drink driving this year in comparison to last year’s 106 motorists.

“This year, we are conducting checks from 11pm to 2am at various locations in the city. These locations, where motorists are likely to drive drunk, have been identified following our personnel’s ground work ,” said an officer from the traffic police headquarters.

Even cases of rash driving have dropped as compared to last year. This year, 19 cases were registered as compared to 96 in 2015 starting Christmas.

