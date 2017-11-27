Director booked for creating fake FB profile of actress in Mumbai, posting lewd comments

A 23-year-old actress has accused a 19-year-old film director from Kolkata of defaming her by creating her fake Facebook profile and posting sexually explicit comments on them. He had allegedly also sent her lewd messages through a messaging application.

According to the FIR the Oshiwara police had lodged on the actress’ complaint on November 21, she is a resident of Andheri (West) and had met the teenage director around two years ago. She said they had met through people they knew in the Hindi film industry. The accused said he was making a short film, in which he wanted to cast her as the lead. The story was about a couple eloping together.

The actress went to Kolkata earlier this year for a 10-day shoot and also found time to shoot some scenes for the short film. However, over an unknown reason, the actress and the accused parted ways. The woman told the police that she received sexually explicit comments from him through a mobile app this month in which he called her a prostitute.

The actress, who is married, first ignored the messages but this emboldened the accused and he made a fake FB profile in November using her name and photographs from her original Facebook profile, she said.

The woman then consulted with her husband and the duo approached the Oshiwara police station where a FIR was lodged under section 354A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act.