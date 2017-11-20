Dirty toilets at local railway stations in Mumbai? Give feedback using your smartphone

Western railway (WR) commuters now can directly give their feedback about cleanliness of toilets on certain suburban railway stations using their smartphones. The zonal railway has launched an innovative feedback service with the help of a few NGOs on the occasion of World Toilet Day on Sunday.

WR, with support from Rotary club and Gaia smart city, which is working with Swachh Bharat Mission, has launched the service for to get feedback about cleanliness at 17 stations on its suburban network.

To register their feedback, passengers have to scan the QR codes at the toilets with any scanner app on their smartphones, which will open a link on their browser. They then have to submit their mobile number or email address, and answer questions about the cleanliness of the toilet. Citizens can also give feedback about attendants’ behaviour.

The smart feedback system will enable railway authorities to monitor facilities and sanitation levels at public toilets across stations. Through the simple,user-friendly interface, commutes can rate the toilets; enabling the railways to hold their third party service providers accountable for the complaints.

“This initiative will give us the instant feedback about general maintenance of toilet blocks, which will help to assess steps for improvements,” said WR, adding that if response is good , they will further proliferate this platform for other types of feedbacks as well.

The passengers would be able to use this feedback system at Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Elphinstone Road, Dadar, Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Goregaon, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Bhayander and Nallasopara stations.