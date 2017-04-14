Doctor riding to hospital dies after losing control of bike on JJ flyover

A 30-year-old doctor riding without a helmet on the deadly JJ Flyover — on which bikes are banned — was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the divider.

The accident took place early on Thursday. The police said Jalandar Singh, a third-year student at JJ Hospital’s anaesthesia department, was on his way to the hospital from south Mumbai.

The JJ Flyover runs along a 2.4-km stretch and was built in 2001 through the congested south Mumbai, connecting Byculla and CST. Residents supported the plan hoping it would decongest the route. But the flyover’s structure — it is serpentine and has sharp curves — makes it an accident-prone zone that is especially dangerous for bikers. Taking note of several accidents on the stretch, the Mumbai police banned two-wheelers on the flyover in 2010.

Bikers use the flyover to avoid congestion along the Mohammed Ali Road. While the flyover is constantly manned by the traffic police during the day, the constables’ shifts end at 9 pm, making the route free for bikers. At night, many bikers take the flyover for a joyride.

Singh’s accident happened at 1.30am. “It was around 1.30am on Thursday when we were called to the spot. Singh was riding his Bullet on the JJ Flyover , he lost control, crashed into the divider and flung several feet in the impact,” said an officer from the Pydhonie police station, not wishing to be named.

Singh was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Doctors said Singh had multiple head injuries, which killed him.

“The doctor lost control over his bike. The impact of his fall severely injured him,” said senior police inspector Deepak Kundal, confirming the accident.

The police have registered the case as an accidental death.

