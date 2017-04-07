Dog blood donation camp at Bombay veterinary college

It was a unique blood donation drive at the Bombay Veterinary College in Parel on Thursday as the institute’s student council aimed to boost their blood bank for dogs.

“We’ve been organising such a drive for the past three years and the response has been very encouraging. An invitation goes out to dog owners who can then choose to participate, but only if their dogs weigh above 30 kilograms,” said Anouska Pereira, a fourth-year student at the institute and part of the student council.

On Friday, a total of 12 dogs participated in the drive. “Each dog first went through a medical check-up and only then allowed to donate blood,” she said and added that despite only 10 dogs registering in advance, another few dog owners showed up on the spot.

This blood-donation drive, along with a stray animal adoption day and other events is part of the institute’s annual festival — Spandan. “On Sunday, we’ll also be felicitating dogs and their handlers for the work they’ve done all these years,” added Pereira.

