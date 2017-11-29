Domestic help flees with gold ornaments worth ₹8.42 lakh from flat in south Mumbai

The Marine Drive police are looking for a 24-year-old domestic help who allegedly fled after stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 8.42 lakh from a Churchgate flat where he was working.

The incident took place between 8 pm and 9.45 pm in a flat on B Road in Churchgate on Monday, the police said. In her complaint, the 43-year-old homemaker said the ornaments were all kept in one bag, which the man stole.

The police are checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity, and have asked the woman to share all identity documents of the accused that she has. “We have asked the complainant to share all identity documents and information on the accused’s credentials collected at the time of employment. We are contacting family members of the accused to see if he is in touch with them,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

A complaint has been registered under section 381 (theft of property) of the Indian Penal Code.