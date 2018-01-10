Don’t expect big discounts at the Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

Shoppers might be disappointed at the Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018 as the Maharashtra state government has shelved its plans to give concession in taxes to the organisers at the festival, which will be held between January 12- 31, on the lines of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The concession helps organisers offer big discounts during the festival. Jaykumar Rawal, state tourism minister, said they were mulling to offer concessions in taxes but the plans have been shelved due to financial restraints.

Rawal said discounts on shopping has been made the centre of attraction of the festival. The government has also planned to start night bazaars and food streets (khao galli).

Rawal said that the number of outlets will increase as the registration process is still on. He also said that the festival will also have night bazaars.

The shoppers will also be able to win bumper prizes which include a flat, cars, home appliances etc.

“All the shoppers will have to do is, purchase goods worth Rs 500 from a registered outlet and send a text message on the invoice number, shop name and location, amount and answer to a question displayed at the partner outlet to 56263,” the tourism minister said.

“Winners will be selected through computerised random draw and will be announced on January 31.”