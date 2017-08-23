Don’t give credit card details for ‘bonus points’, Mumbai woman lost Rs28,000 to one such fraudster

Giving credit card details to earn 9,000 bonus points, cost a 38-year-old architecture consultant Rs28,000.

According to the police, a man posing as bank official called the Andheri resident on August 8. He congratulated her for winning reward points for making credit card transactions. He said the bank had offered her 9,000 reward points – which means Rs9,000 would be credited to her bank account.

He asked for her credit card details and the one-time password (OTP) as part of the “verification process”.

Within a few minutes, the woman received two messages on her mobile phone stating money has been debited from her account. When the woman questioned him about it, he said they could not deposit the money owing to a technical error.

The fraudster then then asked her if she had another credit card which could be used to deliver the money. The woman gave the details and OTP of the second card as well and lost money in two more transactions.

In all, she lost Rs 28,000 to the fraud.

She then realised that she was being conned and disconnected the phone call.

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.