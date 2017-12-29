‘Don’t know how I got out alive’: Doctor who survived Kamala Mills fire recounts horror

A survivor of the Kamala Mills firethat claimed 14 lives on early Friday morning described the entire ordeal in a series of tweets.

Dr Sulbha Arora, a gynaecologist, was wrapping up dinner with friends at the ‘1 Above’ restaurant on the rooftop of Kamala Mills when the fire broke out.

The #KamalaMills fire started at 1 Above. I was there and barely made it out alive. Some were not so lucky. Praying for the injured and the deceased. It was the scariest thing I have ever survived! — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) December 28, 2017

Speaking later to NDTV, Arora said she and her friends had just paid the bill and were leaving the restaurant when they spotted the fire. “It was around 12.15 am. We noticed a small fire in one corner...but within seconds, it spread so rapidly that the entire rooftop was engulfed. No one had time to react,” Arora told NDTV.

Calling the fire the ‘scariest thing’ she has ever survived, Arora described the ensuing chaos lead to a stampede and she was almost run over.

There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames. Still don't know how I got out alive. Some powers were definitely protecting me 🙏🏻 #kamalamills — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) December 28, 2017

Arora also told NDTV that she and her friends used the kitchen exit to make their way out. According to her account, the fire spread very quickly, engulfing the premises within a matter of minutes.

The fire started and before we knew it the whole place was engulfed in a matter of seconds :( — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) December 28, 2017

In response to well-wishers, Arora also described how unsafe Kamala Mills was, and how no one had any clue where the fire exits were, trapping people.

That's true. Kamala Mills is very unsafe. Live wires lying open. Constant construction work going on and materials lying around. Too cramped. — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) December 28, 2017