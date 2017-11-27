Don’t you have any shame in showing Hardik Patel’s CD? Uddhav Thackeray asks BJP

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for releasing Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s sex CD to win the Gujarat elections.

During his last leg of the western Maharashtra tour, he termed the state and Central government a failure.

Mocking the BJP for using unsavoury tactics to gain an upper hand in the state polls, he said, “Don’t you have any shame in showing the CD of Hardik Patel of his private moments? If you have guts, show the CD of your 22-year-rule. Answer the questions raised by Hardik and then release the CD,” said Thackeray, referring to BJP’s two-decade rule in Gujarat.

“The Prime Minister is planning 50 public meetings and all BJP chief ministers would also be campaigning there and their only aim is to win the Gujarat elections,” he added. The Sena chief said in the last three years, the Modi government had failed to solve the China and Pakistan issue. “In fact, the terrorist attacks in Kashmir have increased,” he claimed.

Thackeray also trained his guns at the state government’s ‘Me Labharthi’ (I am the beneficiary) campaign. “The only people who have benefitted are those elected by the people,” he added.

The tour comes in the backdrop of the BJP’s plan to induct Sena’s sworn rival and former Congress leader Narayan Rane into the state cabinet. Rane was a former Shiv Sena member and also served as a chief minister. Since his defection from the Sena, he has spared no opportunity to target Thackeray.